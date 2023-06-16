Equitable Trust Co. Buys 32 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 4.1 %

AZO stock opened at $2,497.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,570.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,490.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,697.05.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.