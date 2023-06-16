Equitable Trust Co. Buys 7,409 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

