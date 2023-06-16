Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

HEICO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $166.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.