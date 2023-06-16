Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $109.40 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $277.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

