Equitable Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

