Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,122,575 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $8,391,773,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $157.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

