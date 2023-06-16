Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after buying an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

PM stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

