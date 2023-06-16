Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.