Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $113.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

