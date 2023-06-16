Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,619,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.