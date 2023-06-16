Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 377.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,178 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.37% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,443,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 441,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 204,731 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 272,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

