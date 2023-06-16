Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.16 and a 200 day moving average of $335.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

