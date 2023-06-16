Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $356.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

