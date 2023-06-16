Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after buying an additional 474,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

