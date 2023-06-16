Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

