Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

