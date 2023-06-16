Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

