Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $432.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

