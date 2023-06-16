Equitable Trust Co. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

