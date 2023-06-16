Equitable Trust Co. Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

