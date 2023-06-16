Equitable Trust Co. Has $952,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

PAYC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

