Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 133,639 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

