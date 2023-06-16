Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 36,953 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 399.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
