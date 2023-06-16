Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 551 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 615,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,361,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 529.9% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $9,912,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $883.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

