Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,570,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

