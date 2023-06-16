Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

