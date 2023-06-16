Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

PSA opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

