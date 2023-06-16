Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.