Equitable Trust Co. Sells 11,639 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 281,148 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

