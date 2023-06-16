Equitable Trust Co. Sells 165 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

