Equitable Trust Co. Sells 178,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 178,610 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

