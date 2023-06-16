Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,392 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Five Below by 3,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $220.19.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,593 shares of company stock worth $6,890,391 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

