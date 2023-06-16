Equitable Trust Co. Sells 405 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $348.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.