Equitable Trust Co. Sells 932 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

