Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,940 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.52.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

