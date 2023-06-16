Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $128.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

