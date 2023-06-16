Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KDNY has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

KDNY opened at $37.81 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

