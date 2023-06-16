Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $711.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $44,187,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

