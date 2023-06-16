Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

