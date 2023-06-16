Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $41.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

