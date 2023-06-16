Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Exchange Income has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $41.74.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.