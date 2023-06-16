Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $77,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

