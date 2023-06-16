Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,927 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $242,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM opened at $105.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.84.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

