Fadi M. Diya Sells 36,940 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameren Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

