Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.32

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 10689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

