FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of FedEx worth $78,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 2.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $236.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

