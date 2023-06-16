Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,292.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.82.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

