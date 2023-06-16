Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.