Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

