Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
