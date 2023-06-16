Financial Analysis: Medifast (MED) versus Its Peers

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Medifast to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Medifast and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00 Medifast Competitors 25 263 257 3 2.43

Risk and Volatility

Medifast presently has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.10%. Given Medifast’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Medifast is more favorable than its peers.

Medifast has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast’s peers have a beta of -2.40, meaning that their average stock price is 340% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medifast and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $1.60 billion $143.57 million 6.27 Medifast Competitors $2.01 billion $170.03 million 46.29

Medifast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 9.27% 106.70% 49.55% Medifast Competitors -9.36% -8.19% -4.56%

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Medifast pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 54.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medifast has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medifast beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

